Identities of victims in Saturday's fatal I90 crash released

BUTTE — Jefferson County Sheriff/Coroner Craig Doolittle released the names of the driver and family who were killed in an early-morning crash on Saturday, July 31 near Pipestone.

According to Doolittle, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was Adrian Hollis, a 45-year-old male, from Spokane Wash.

The people killed in the vehicle struck by Hollis were identified as Andrew Hoefert, 32-year-old male, South Dakota; Jennifer Hoefert, 37-year-old female, South Dakota and Abigail Veitek, 14-year-old female, South Dakota

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Christiansen confirmed with MTN News that a family from South Dakota was traveling in the Chevrolet Traverse that was involved in a deadly crash Saturday in Jefferson County.

The mother, 37 years old, the 32-year-old father, and their 14-year-old daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two-year-old boy and eight-year-old girl passengers who were transported to St. James Hospital are reportedly in critical condition, and family members are on the way to be with them.