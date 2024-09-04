'If You Give A Child A Book...' the Scripps Howard Fund will match it Wednesday!

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, your donation to the "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign can help school kids in need get twice as many books for their home library!

The Scripps Howard Fund will match up to $175,000 in donations made to the campaign on Wednesday, benefiting students at West Elementary School in Butte.

Each year, KXLF and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read.

To make your contribution, visit the "If You Give A Child A Book..." donation page.

In the video below, MTN's Chet Layman explains more about the campaign and how you can help: