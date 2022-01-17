Injured hiker rescued near Ousel Falls

BIG SKY - A hiker who had fallen and injured their ankle was rescued Sunday afternoon on Ousel Falls Trail.

According to a release, on Sunday, January 17, 2022, at approximately 4:13 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue-Big Sky Section, along with Big Sky Fire Department, responded to an assistance request from a hiker that had an injury on Ousel Falls Trail. The patient, who was out on a day hike with family, fell down injuring an ankle, and was unable to walk to the trailhead.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue members used a one-wheel litter to transport the patient safely to the trailhead where Big Sky Fire Department was staged for further medical assessment.

Sheriff Springer would like to remind everyone recreating outdoors that accidents can happen on familiar trails when you least expect it. Recreating with a partner and having a means of communication can make the difference should you need to call for help.