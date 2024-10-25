Interim County Attorney alleges her election opponent removed campaign sign

BUTTE - Interim County Attorney Kelli Fivey has reported to law enforcement that about 100 of her campaign signs have gone missing and alleges her challenger, attorney Matt Enrooth, is responsible for taking at least one of the signs.

Fivey posted photos on her Facebook page recently showing someone who she said was Enrooth removing her sign from outside the Freeway Tavern.

Enrooth confirmed on his Facebook page that he is the person in the photos. He claims that the owner of the Freeway Tavern did not give the Fivey campaign permission to place a sign, and he removed it at the owner's request.

