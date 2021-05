A man was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting in Butte Tuesday evening.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said the incident occurred about 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Placer Street. The incident remains under investigation and no one is in custody in connection with this incident as of Wednesday morning.

Lester said further details would be provided later. He added there is no immediate threat to the public.