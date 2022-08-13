Irish dancing lessons featured at Butte's An Ri Ra

BUTTE — The An Ri Ra festival is literally kicking into high gear in Butte and will feature the art of Irish Dance; they’re teaching classes in the old St. Mary’s Church to highlight the energetic form of dance.

“It’s a very unique form of dancing, there’s nothing else like it, challenging but also super fun,” said MacKenzie Holland.

Students from beginners to seasoned dancers took lessons from members of the Trinity Irish Dance group out of Chicago. Some of the classes were taught by Trinity dancer Ryan Peter, who recently placed fifth in the world competition for Irish Dance.

“Irish dance is definitely more physical than most people think it is. It takes a lot, you have to jump on shoes that are pretty uncomfortable, we have to be able to jump, we have hit our rhythms," said Peter.

People will get a chance to watch the dancer perform along with the musical acts throughout the weekend now that An Ri Ra has returned after being canceled for the last two years.

“This is wonderful, Butte feels like a second home to me. I’ve been coming for so long and it’s been a long three years,” said Holland.