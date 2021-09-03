Watch
It's a groovy day in Butte America

Long-lost footage discovered at KXLF
It's a groovy day in Butte! You may have missed this sitcom set in the 70s, so we're offering you this flashback from the past! What are you going to do today that's groovy in Butte?
Posted at 12:19 PM, Sep 03, 2021
BUTTE — Never-seen before footage* from a failed sitcom was discovered recently in the KXLF archives.

The video, dated from what some suspect was 1974, depicts a mad-cap news team set in the KXLF studio and other Butte landmarks.

Although not much is known about the plot of the proposed sitcom, it apparently follows the exploits of a senior reporter (played by John Emeigh) and his two sidekick reporters, Ace Sports Reporter Luke Shelton and Investigative Reporter Kaitlyn Aguiles.

Take a look at the video and see if it rings any bells for long-time Mining City residents.

* Parody video...we're pretty sure network executives wouldn't pass on this crew.

