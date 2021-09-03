It's a groovy day in Butte America

BUTTE — Never-seen before footage* from a failed sitcom was discovered recently in the KXLF archives.

The video, dated from what some suspect was 1974, depicts a mad-cap news team set in the KXLF studio and other Butte landmarks.

Although not much is known about the plot of the proposed sitcom, it apparently follows the exploits of a senior reporter (played by John Emeigh) and his two sidekick reporters, Ace Sports Reporter Luke Shelton and Investigative Reporter Kaitlyn Aguiles.

Take a look at the video and see if it rings any bells for long-time Mining City residents.

* Parody video...we're pretty sure network executives wouldn't pass on this crew.