‘It’s disheartening:’ Missoula City Council reacts to rise in political violence

MISSOULA - The state of politics, political violence and the growing lack of respectful discourse brought most members of the Missoula City Council together on Monday night, calling for a national shift in tone, one that should begin at the local level.

While differences remain on the left and right of politics, healthy debate should be welcomed and protected, and working through issues should come with respect, regardless of disagreement.

The discussion, which lasted over an hour during Monday night's meeting, follows the assassination of Republican Charlie Kirk in Utah and the assassination of state Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Minnesota Democrat, earlier this year.

“We should be able to feel safe as Americans to have open debate and dialogue about various issues,” said council member Bob Campbell. “Some have said Mr. Kirk was gunned down because he was a fascist, a racist or MAGA. I feel he was gunned down because he was effective. He went with a purpose of engaging students in direct dialogue. I hope we have some introspection as individuals.”

Amid the rise in political violence, pundits from both political parties have pointed the finger of blame at the other. But while politics can be contentious at its core, it should play out free of violence and intimidation, council members agreed.

“I think it's critical that our role on council as elected representatives is that we speak really clearly against the rise of political violence,” said council member Eric Melson. “The assassination of Charlie Kirk is tragic and unacceptable. No matter our political views or difference or ideologies, violence is never the answer. We have to reject it and reaffirm our commitment to peaceful disagreements and discourse for the sake of our democracy.”

Sandra Vasecka, one of the City Council's few conservatives, said the rise in violence in politics has caused some elected officials to fear for their safety.

“The assassination (of Kirk) brought out terrible things that happened on the internet. A former Missoula lawmaker pointed out that if people are so free with their words to celebrate a death because of disagreement, what do they think about local elected leaders who disagree?” Vasecka said. “It makes you think, who among us does wish harm on those that don't agree. We're better than that. Political violence in any way, shape or form is never the answer.”

With news now in a never-ending cycle and social media what it is, the rhetoric around various issues has reached a boiling point. Some council members fear that “democracy is in peril and is fraying around the edges.” Others expressed shock “where our dialogue has gotten.”

Others cautioned that the younger generation is watching.

“We are educating the next generation. The actions we take today will have an effect on future generations,” said council member Mirtha Becerra. “We need to model behavior and the behavior I'm seeing right now is incredibly disheartening.”

While the impacts are easy to see and the volume is hard to turn down, finding a way forward doesn't offer easy answers. But some feel that local politics can help set a new tone, even if national leaders don't yet hear it.

“How we react to things and how we treat people, whether we agree with them or not, is maybe more important than ever,” said council member Mike Nugent. “What's been most disappointing to me over the last week has been the race to use a tragedy to fit a narrative. That seems to be a bipartisan endeavor. The biggest issue with politics right now is the dehumanization of the people participating.”

