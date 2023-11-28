It's gnome hunting season, and you can join the hunt at Butte's Christmas Stroll

BUTTE — You think hunting season is over? Well, not if you’re hunting gnomes.

It’s open season for gnome hunting in the Mining City, and organizers of the annual Butte Christmas Stroll are calling on the community to head out on Friday to find five little gnomes hiding in Uptown businesses.

"The Christmas Stroll is an opportunity for Clearwater to engage in the community and bring some joy and happiness into somebody’s life during the holiday season," says Katelyn Kotka, a gnome wrangler and assistant branch manager at Clearwater Credit Union in Butte.

The little gnomes were created by a Montana artist specifically for the Stroll, and if you find a gnome you can bring it to Clearwater Credit Union on East Granite Street to receive a $100 gift card.

Kotka says if some of the gnomes evade capture on Friday, the hunt will last through December.

The Uptown Butte Christmas Stroll takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1 and begins with a tree lighting ceremony at the courthouse followed by a light parade that will wind its way through Uptown Butte. There will also be live music and local businesses will offer Christmas treats.