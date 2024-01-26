Jan. 6 defendant from Dillon says he has no regrets about entering Capitol

DILLON — Henry “Hank” Muntzer of Dillon is about to face a criminal trial in Washington D.C. alleging his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He says he has no regrets about what happened that fateful day.

“I do not regret being there. I would absolutely want to be there again, that’s how monumental that day was. I mean, it was the greatest time, I believe, to be alive,” said Muntzer.

Muntzer is facing six charges in District Court in Washington alleging he attempted to disrupt the U.S. Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote during a riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Charging documents allege Muntzer was among more than 2,000 rioters who illegally entered the Capitol to impede official business.

“The reason why I was there was to prevent Congress from committing treason, which they did anyways, so once the truth is told and evidence of election fraud is there and Jan. 6 becomes a cover, you’re going to look back in history that Jan. 6 is going to be our new Fourth of July,” said Muntzer.

Muntzer believes the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

“I really believe that Trump won by a landslide; not only did he win, but I believe he won, pretty much, almost fifty states,” he said.

Video evidence and law enforcement testimony show many rioters violently clashed with police and forced their way into the Capitol that day. However, Muntzer claims he peacefully entered the building and didn’t harm anyone.

“I never broke through any police lines nor would I do something like that. I know there is people that probably did. Did I actually see anyone break through a police line? No, I did not,” said Muntzer.

In the end, why were you there? Did you feel you were motivated? Did anyone push you to go there? Why did you go in?

“No, I was actually the one that felt led to go to D.C. because Trump put that out there, or somebody did in the Trump administration, Stop the Steal,” he said.

From the art on his Dillon appliance business on Atlantic Street, Muntzer is not shy about his belief in deep state conspiracy theories. He subscribes to the far-right QAnon movement and believes government is corrupt and will be overthrown.

His trial in connection with the attack on the Capitol is scheduled for Feb. 5, and Muntzer faces prison time if convicted.

“I don’t know how this is going to turn out, nor do I care. All I care about is I’m a man of principles, I live by those principles and if this is the sword I die on, so be it,” said Muntzer.