Jane Goodall exhibit launches at the Museum of the Rockies days after her death

BOZEMAN — On Friday, The Museum of the Rockies officially opened its newest exhibit celebrating the life and legacy of Jane Goodall, who died on Wednesday at the age of 91 of natural causes.

“The news itself was devastating to hear but I think we all feel really, really lucky and fortunate to be able to celebrate the legacy, especially after something like that,” said Kate Hodge, director of education and public programming for the Museum of the Rockies.

Hodge says the exhibit is a traveling exhibit known as “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall.”

“I think the real power of experiencing this exhibit, especially now, is to not only appreciate and understand her legacy better, but to sort of bring it into your own life,” said Hodge.

Goodall made a video for the Museum of the Rockies just 36 hours before she died.

Pictured: Jane Goodall in video for Museum of the Rockies

“I’m really pleased that the exhibition Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall will be presented at the Museum of the Rockies,” Goodall said in the video.

MTN spoke with a primatologist who knew Goodall from Cambridge University, where they both attended school. She says she was inspired by Goodall’s work with chimpanzees.

“I met her many times,” said primatologist Isabel Behncke. “She really supported and inspired me and egged me on.”

Pictured: Primatologist Isabel Behncke

MTN also explored the exhibit with Hodge to see the different features, which range from a hologram of Goodall, to an observation spot to see chimpanzees, to a tent just like the one Goodall lived in while studying chimpanzees in the wild.

As a significant portion of Goodall’s work focused on conservation, there is an interactive exhibit where you can pledge to do better. For example, to use less plastic. There is a tree (pictured above) that continues to gain leaves as more people pledge.

Goodall’s message to people coming out to the exhibit…

“It’s my hope that exhibits like Becoming Jane will help spark conversations that inspire others to act for a better future,” said Goodall in her video to the Museum of the Rockies.

The Jane Goodall exhibit runs through January 18th.

