'Jarring experience:' Explosions and flashing lights raise concern among Billings residents

BILLINGS - On Sunday night, repeating flashing lights could be seen in the sky above Billings, generating concern and curiosity among Billings residents.

Those lights appeared just a couple of days after a loud bang went off in the Billings Heights near Rebekah Wong's house on Governors Boulevard.

Wong said that for her family, the incident was quite shocking.

"It was certainly a jarring experience," Wong said. "We heard a very loud bang, saw a flash of light, and the house actually shook."

Wong said the incident happened late Friday night and that she feared the worst immediately.

"At first, I was worried that it could've been a gun, which is very scary," Wong said. "We have two small children and want to protect them."

That boom was felt by others. Just a few blocks away, Kelly Brady and her husband were also jolted by the explosion.

"I didn't see the flash, but we felt a large boom," Brady said. "Almost like an earthquake or something."

Brady said they have lived in Billings for a long time and that it was sad to have something like that happen so close to home without many questions answered.

"It was disheartening, to say the least," Brady said. "You don't expect to have that here. We were asking for answers and we haven't heard much. Nobody seems to have an answer."

Then on Sunday, the flashing lights appeared in the sky above Billings and many residents took notice. According to Billings police, officers haven't responded to any reports of explosive devices being detonated and NorthWestern Energy doesn't know of any transformers exploding.

That's why many are viewing it as a bit of a mystery, which Billings resident Melissa Harrell said has been going on for some time. She captured a repeated loud banging sound on her security camera early in the morning a few weeks ago.

"I thought it was a gunshot right at my house," Harrell said. "I expected to hear sirens or something, but nothing happened."

Harrell never heard much else about the incident, adding to the list of mysterious sights and sounds.

"I kind of want to know what's going on," Harrell said. "I don't think we're going to find out, but it'd be nice to have some answers."

Wong agreed, adding that the incidents make her question how to protect her children.

"It's just scary, especially the unknown," Wong said. "Not knowing what I'm trying to protect them from, that's probably the most disturbing part."