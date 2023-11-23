Jefferson High students to perform their teacher's play at Mother Lode

BUTTE — Jefferson High School may have a small drama department, but they have big ambitions and they’re going to perform a play that their drama teacher wrote on the big stage at the Mother Lode Theatre in Butte.

“It is a tragedy, musical, comedy, fantasy all in one and my goal was to tell a hero’s journey from a different perspective,” said instructor and playwright Mike Hesford.

Hesford’s play "Abundance" is about a blind girl overcoming adversity in a small mining town in 1890s Montana. The cast of students from the Boulder high school are dedicated to the project.

“So, it’s all just about bringing life to what he’s written and obviously just follow his direction, because he’s the best director in the state and I couldn’t be half the character or half the actor I am without him,” said actor Jack Johnson.

The students have been working on this show for much of the year.

“It’s been a lot of fun, it’s been hard at times, but we’ve pushed through and I think we’re ready,” said actress Aubrey Rosenbaum.

All the hard work has brought this already tight-knit crew even closer.

“And love acting with this crew, because they’re like my family, I spend a lot of time with them, so we get to work together through things,” said actress Grace Quigley.

The one-night-only show is Nov. 25 at 6 p.m., and Hesford is confident the audience will love it.

“My students have really delivered and I’m looking forward to seeing it on this stage, the Mother Lode, which is an incredible theater,” said Hesford.