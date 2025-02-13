JOANN stores in Butte, Helena among 500 to close nationwide

BUTTE – JOANN Fabric and Crafts stores in Butte and Helena will be closing following the company filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the company’s website.

The craft store announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12 that 500 stores around the country will be closed as a result of the bankruptcy filing.

The Butte store in the Butte Plaza Mall off Harrison Avenue will be closed, as well as the Helena location on North Montana Avenue, according to court documents filed in Delaware.

Prior to the announced closures, JOANN had grown to 831 store locations across 49 states.