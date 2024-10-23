Watch Now
Joyriders cited for driving side-by-sides at Big Hole River fishing access site

Video of the side-by-sides driving through waters where trout were spawning drew widespread criticism on social media.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is investigating a report of people joyriding side-by-side vehicles in the Big Hole River at a fishing access site in Melrose.
MELROSE — Four people were cited for joyriding side-by-sides in a portion of the Big Hole River where trout were spawning in September.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reported the four people were fined $135 for operating a vehicle off authorized routes on Sept. 28 at the Salmon Fly Fishing Access site near Melrose. FWP did not identify the people cited.

The incident received public outcry after phone video showed the motorists spinning tires and driving recklessly in the river as a crowd of onlookers cheered. This happened while signs posted at the fishing access site prohibited the use of off-road motorized vehicles.

The well-publicized incident resulted in game wardens getting many tips from the public during the investigation.

