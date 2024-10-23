Joyriders cited for driving side-by-sides at Big Hole River fishing access site

MELROSE — Four people were cited for joyriding side-by-sides in a portion of the Big Hole River where trout were spawning in September.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reported the four people were fined $135 for operating a vehicle off authorized routes on Sept. 28 at the Salmon Fly Fishing Access site near Melrose. FWP did not identify the people cited.

FWP investigating video that shows side-by-sides joyriding in Big Hole River

The incident received public outcry after phone video showed the motorists spinning tires and driving recklessly in the river as a crowd of onlookers cheered. This happened while signs posted at the fishing access site prohibited the use of off-road motorized vehicles.

The well-publicized incident resulted in game wardens getting many tips from the public during the investigation.

