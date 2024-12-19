'Just so proud of him': Bobcat Neil Daily gets strong support from his family in Butte

BUTTE — I’m here at Metals Sports Bar and Grill and, yes, there will be a lot of Bobcat fans here on Saturday watching the big game, but for some family members of middle linebacker Neil Daily, they're excited to see number 19 in action at the game.

“It’s really fun to watch him, it’s really exciting, and I talk to people all the time and they say when they watch a Bobcat game, they don’t watch the game, they watch number 19,” said Neil Daily’s grandfather, Fritz Daily.

Neil Daily has been a big part of Montana State’s undefeated season. He has relatives in Butte who are excited for the FCS semifinal game against South Dakota.

“I always wear my Neil sweatshirt and my Neil T-shirt underneath. Yes, and I have to go through the same line when I go into the game, the same ticket line,” said his aunt Lynn Daily.

Neil Daily was born in Butte but grew up in Billings. Butte has many Montana Griz fans, but with players like Daily and Tommy Mellott, many in the Mining City are warming up to the Bobcats.

“There’s many Grizzlies fans and they’re following the Bobcats, because of Tommy Mellott and because of Neil Daily,” said Fritz Daily.

His aunt has some words of encouragement before the game.

“Just so proud of him, I love him so much, no matter what happens, he’s a great person. He’s definitely going far in life,” she said.

