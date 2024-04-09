Kelli Fivey sworn in as Butte's interim county attorney

BUTTE — Butte's interim county attorney was officially sworn in for duty Monday afternoon.

District Court Judge Kurt Krueger administered the oath of office to Kelli Fivey who is temporarily taking over as county attorney to replace former County Attorney Eileen Joyce, who stepped down last month.

Joyce left her post before the end of her fourth term to take a job with the U.S. District Court of Montana. The Butte Council of Commissioners appointed Fivey as interim county attorney last month. She has served as a deputy county attorney in Butte for 17 years.

“So I’m excited to move forward and see, collectively, with that fabulous team we have in place, how we can most effectively run the office and serve the citizens,” said Fivey.

Fivey also is campaigning for the county attorney seat. She is being challenged by Anaconda-Deer Lodge Prosecutor Matt Enrooth for the seat in the November general election.