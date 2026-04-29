Kiwanis fundraiser to help support longtime Butte summer camp program

BUTTE - The Butte Kiwanis Club will hold a fundraiser next month to support a children’s summer camp.

Proceeds from the event will help maintain the Kiwanis Sunshine Camp, which has been operating in Butte since the end of World War II. The camp, which is run by the YMCA, serves more than 100 children each week throughout the summer, offering various outdoor activities.

“It’s a throwback in many ways, because children are here without their phones, without electronics, and they’re just being kids, and the Y does a great job with activities and learning, and the interaction with the kids here and the laughter and the fun that they have, it’s why it still goes,” Kiwanis Club member Tom Waring said.

The fundraiser is on May 13th, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the McQueen Club.