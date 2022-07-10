Large crowd turns out for Montana Folk Fest in Butte

BUTTE - People obviously missed the Montana Folk Festival after it was canceled for the last two years because they certainly showed up for the opening night. And it started with a bang.

“Oh geez, I missed it. I really did. It’s been a long while, but I think everybody missed it, you know, it’s such a great thing for Butte,” said Robert Sandoval of Butte.

Brian Johnson of Missoula said, “This is one of the signature events for Montana and it's fantastic to have it back, I would miss it for the world. I came with my best friend from Helena and just want to spend some time and enjoy the music and support wonderful Montana event.”

The opening ceremony started at the Original Mine Yard in Butte with the band Lakou Mizik leading a parade around the spectators.

One guest said his plan for the weekend event is simple.

“Drink beer, listen to music, eat noodles from the food stands, just have a good time,” said Johnson.

Montana Resources is one of the major sponsors for the free, three-day music festival and they want to make sure this event keeps going into the future.

“We are committing today to donate up to $600,000 over the next three years to make sure this festival continues on,” said Mike McGivern with Montana Resources.

