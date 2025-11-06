Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Law Enforcement seeks information about vehicle in Butte injury case

Investigators looking for black Ford F-150 after two men fell from pickup truck
Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement
Attached to this post is a screenshot of the vehicle involved (obtained from area surveillance) as well as a picture representation of a similar vehicle.
Posted

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement officials are seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle and driver connected to an incident that left one person with serious injuries over the weekend.

Two adult men fell from a pickup truck in the 1300 block of West Granite Street at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities. One of the men sustained a serious head injury in the incident.

Police are looking for a black 2012 Ford F-150 Harley Davidson edition that was in Butte's uptown area Saturday night. The vehicle was driven by an adult male, possibly between 18 and 25 years old, according to investigators.

Attached to this post is a screenshot of the vehicle involved (obtained from area surveillance) as well as a picture representation of a similar vehicle.

The pickup truck was last seen traveling eastbound in the 1300 block of West Park Street.

Authorities have obtained surveillance footage showing the vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or owner of the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Cole Conway at 406-497-1172.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Attached to this post is a screenshot of the vehicle involved (obtained from area surveillance) as well as a picture representation of a similar vehicle.

