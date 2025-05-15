Legacy of Advocacy and Community Spirit Recognized in Butte High Awards

BUTTE — Representatives from Shodair Children's Hospital honored two graduating seniors from Butte High School on Tuesday, presenting scholarships named after local icons Tommy Mellott and Brooke Glennon.

WATCH: Community Impact and Resilience Celebrated with New Butte High Scholarships

New Scholarships Celebrate Mental Health Advocacy and Community Spirit in Butte

Brooke Glennon, now a mental health advocate, reflected on the significance of the award. Glennon, herself a former Butte High student, overcame a mental health crisis marked by suicide attempts during her time at Shodair. "It feels like such a big honor, I don't know how to put it into words," she said.

Having transformed her journey into a platform for mental health advocacy, Glennon described her efforts to break down stigma. "I got to help so many people and so many families, and advocate for mental health that has a huge stigma against it that needs to be broken," she said.

Ella Collins received the $5,000 scholarship honoring Glennon, with plans to pursue a career in medicine. "I think receiving this scholarship is a great reminder to just always be an advocate and be helpful," Collins shared.

The second scholarship, named for former Bobcat football star Tommy Mellott, now embarking on his NFL career, highlights a student's community impact. Karsen McEwen, the scholarship recipient, expressed his commitment to this legacy. "When I think of community, I think of just Butte as a whole cause in this town. Butte's always a number one supporter, and you can always count on Butte being behind you," said McEwen.

Craig Aasved, representing Shodair Children's Hospital, emphasized the transformative potential of community engagement. "We just want people to see that anybody can make a difference if they want to put their mind up," Aasved remarked.

Upon graduation from Montana Tech, McEwen intends to channel his community spirit into coaching baseball. Similarly, Collins envisions a future in medicine to fulfill her lifelong ambition: "For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted to become a doctor... Why? I want to make a difference."

The scholarship awards celebrated the perseverance and positive influence both Glennon and Mellott have imparted to the Butte community.