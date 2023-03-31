Library seeking contestants for edible book festival

BUTTE — Are you hungry for good books? Well, the Butte Library has just the event for you this Saturday.

The Butte Library is hosting its edible book festival, in which contestants are asked to make book- or literary-themed cakes or other confections and the winner will be determined by a panel of judges. The library has hosted this event on and off for the past few years and has seen some very creative culinary contributions.

“We had an entry that was a tape recorder and it was missing, it was an old-fashion tape and it had been cut and the book was All the President's Men and it was the missing 16 minutes from Nixon’s tapes,” said Librarian Shari Curtis.

Contestants can bring their entries between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The event starts at 2 p.m. and it's free to the public.