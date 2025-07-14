'Life-threatening injuries': Saturday night Big Sky crash sends 4 to hospital

BIG SKY — A single-vehicle rollover crash in Big Sky Saturday night left four people with "life-threatening" injuries.

According to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Big Sky Fire Department, responders with the Big Sky Fire Department arrived at the scene near 90 Lone Mountain Trail at approximately 10:28 pm. A woman and three men were involved in the crash, with three of the individuals ejected from the vehicle, with one remaining inside.

All four patients were taken to the Big Sky Medical Center, then 3 were transported by air ambulance to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash with assistance from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Detectives Division. It is unknown at this time if impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

According to a social media post from the Big Sky Fire Department, mutual aid was requested from the Yellowstone Club Mountain Club Rural Fire Department, Life Flight Air Ambulance, and Billings Clinic Air Ambulance. The Central Valley Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded to the scene.

Other agencies noted by the BSFD include Gallatin County Dispatch, Yellowstone Mountain Club Rural Fire District, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Life Flight, Billings Clinic, Central Valley Fire Department, and American Medical.

The investigation into the crash continues at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.