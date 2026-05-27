Lightning Strike Causes Bozeman House Fire, Hours After Downtown Blaze

BOZEMAN — Bozeman firefighters had a busy Tuesday, battling two separate structure fires — one resulting in casualties and the other ignited in a rare way.

The first blaze broke out downtown at an HRDC housing building, leaving two pets dead and injuring one person. This fire was reported around 1 p.m. and remains under investigation.

The second fire occurred around 5 p.m. at a residential unit off West Babcock Street. According to officials, the flames were sparked when a bolt of lightning struck the housing unit. One woman was home at the time and said she could feel the lightning strike.

“When firefighters arrived, the fire had already put itself out,” said Josh Charles, a captain with Bozeman Fire. “It was more about ensuring there weren’t any other issues. We went into the crawl space and then into the attic to make sure there was no other fire hiding.”

Charles noted that lightning-induced structure fires are uncommon, though lightning strikes in general happen frequently. With summer and outdoor activities approaching, he urged residents to understand basic lightning safety.

“If you feel or hear a lightning storm coming, stay away from tall objects like trees,” Charles said. “We’d rather you go into an enclosed building with windows and a roof. Hard-roof cars are also a great place to go.”

If indoors, Charles advises residents to avoid plugged-in appliances, stay out of showers, keep away from plumbing, and steer clear of windows during storms.

