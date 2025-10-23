Livingston man charged after death threat sent to city manager

LIVINGSTON — A death threat made to Livingston City Manager Grant Gager has resulted in charges against a Livingston man.

According to Livingston Police Chief Wayne Hard, the letter came to Gager's home and contained the threat. Gager told police he had a recent conversation with a resident who told Gager he had sent him a letter and described the letter and the postage stamp.

When police interviewed the resident, police say he admitted to sending the threatening letter. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was originally charged with a felony, but that charge was dismissed in Justice Court and replaced with misdemeanor assault.

The letter referenced Charlie Kirk's recent assassination and the installation of bulb-out intersections in downtown Livingston. The letter was seen by a family member and was immediately reported to the Livingston Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The threat follows reports of other threatening messages posted to Facebook's "This is REALLY Livingston" group on March 26, 2025. Reportedly, a long-time resident threatened city employees, stating they should "leave the city position now or we will lock and load against your tyreny (sic)" and also allegedly posted "GET THE F### OUT NOW OR BE HUNTED YOUR CHOICE." That person is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24.

On Oct. 8, a jury in the Park County Justice Court found the Livingston resident guilty of violating the State of Montana's Privacy in Communications rules. The conviction arose from messages posted to Facebook's "This is REALLY Livingston" group.

A different Livingston resident reportedly made a post on Feb. 18, 2025, regarding city officials and referencing the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, also made in the "This is REALLY Livingston" Facebook group.

Commissioners issued this statement:

"Over the past several months, there has been a sharp increase in hostile behavior towards City staff. Multiple death threats, on-line intimidation, verbal harassment, and physical assaults have been directed towards staff while working throughout the City. We are appalled at the stories we have heard over the past several months."

The City Commission adds, "threats and violence against employees are totally unacceptable. City employees are our neighbors, friends, and family members. Their work literally keeps the City running and they deserve our respect and support."

We encourage community members to engage in respectful conversations and bring concerns directly to us, the City Commission. "Public discourse is a necessary and welcome part of our society. Intimidation and threats have no place in Livingston. We urge the community to reject violence, report threats, support one another, and return to respectful dialogue."

The Livingston Police Department takes all threats against public officials and employees seriously. Police Chief Hard adds, "Community members should report concerns to the Livingston Police Department. All threats will be fully investigated."

Livingston is not the only Montana city dealing with threatening messages against city officials.

Great Falls City Commissioner Shannon Wilson reported a threatening email to police after receiving intimidating messages while serving on a nonprofit board. Wilson, who also volunteers with local nonprofits, including Meals on Wheels, received the disturbing email while serving on a nonprofit board. The message called board members "terrorists" and included a veiled threat about knowing their addresses.

The email contents were enough to put Wilson, a decorated military veteran, on edge. Wilson served in the 10th Mountain Division and suffers from PTSD, making her particularly sensitive to such threats.

"I served this country so that people can have their say, have the freedom to express their opinions, and stuff. But also, being in the military, I've suffered from PTSD, so that has me really hypersensitive right now and stuff like this," Wilson said.

Great Falls City Manager Greg Doyon mentioned the topic was discussed at a community leader meeting in Billings after another city manager received a death threat.