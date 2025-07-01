Livingston Roundup: More Than a Rodeo—A Montana Tradition

Pretty soon, the empty bleachers at the Park County Fairgrounds will be filled with thousands of spectators eager to witness what many callthe event of the year: the Livingston Roundup Rodeo.

What began as a small local gathering has evolved into a world-class destination event. Bruce Becker, who spent more than two decades as president of the Livingston Rodeo Association, has watched it grow firsthand.

“No longer a local rodeo—we are a destination rodeo,” Becker says.

This year marks the 101st Livingston Roundup, and those who help bring it to life say the magic never fades. The sight of bucking horses under the stadium lights with the Sleeping Giant mountain in the background is something special, even for those who’ve seen it countless times.

“Every year is special, there’s always something new,” says Tony Tecca of the rodeo committee. “There’s always new acts. Stock, bucking, calves, steers—everything. It’s always new and it’s always fresh.”

For many volunteers and organizers, the rodeo is a lifelong connection.

“I rode here many times, so it was home. It was always fun,” Tecca adds.

Over four nights, cowboys and cowgirls put on a show for nearly 4,500 people each evening. The rodeo has drawn visitors from around the globe, from Norway to New Zealand, and even caught the attention of celebrities.

“Last year, Jason Momoa wanted to come to the rodeo!” Becker recalls with a laugh.

Beyond the thrills in the arena, the event makes a major impact on the local economy.

“I’ve been told by the Chamber of Commerce we bring in about $4M to the community,” Becker says.

And each night closes with a tradition that stirs the crowd’s patriotic spirit.

“We take the last bull out of the arena, turn the lights down, the fireworks come up behind me, and we play the Lee Greenwood song. I think that it’s so

patriotic and the crowd goes wild,” Becker shares.

While the Livingston Roundup has become a production on a grand scale, it still relies on the dedication of the people behind the scenes.

“It is a lot of work,” Tecca says. “It’d be great to get a few more hands. It’s all working out—everybody doing their job and doing what they came here to do.”

The 101st Livingston Roundup Rodeo runs July 1 through July 4 at the Park County Fairgrounds.