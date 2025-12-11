Local businesses express concern over difficulty sending and receiving mail

BOZEMAN — Imagine trying to track down a package with a signature that is not a name – but instead, three lines (see photo above). Well, that’s what one health center in Bozeman says happened to them.

“Because there’s no name, there’s three lines, there’s nothing to go after,” said Dr. Jill Hunziker, who owns Holistic Health in Bozeman.

Dr. Hunziker says she has had significant issues receiving mail since last year.

“This is just escalating, in probably the last two months,” Dr. Hunziker said. “We don’t even get mail half the time.”

Dr. Hunziker says when she does get mail, it is two pieces a week compared to the usual 20 pieces a day.

It doesn’t stop there. Dr. Hunziker says packages are another difficulty.

“As long as they’re not USPS, we’re fine,” she said.

Dr. Hunziker says the issues she has been having with her mail have been specifically post office related, like the signature with three lines, which she says was signed by a mail carrier who allegedly delivered her package.

“It said ‘left package in mailbox, '" she said. "Where?"

Dr. Hunziker tells me these mail issues are also impacting her patients; she says 40% of them travel or fly to see her, and that she doesn’t always have the necessary equipment.

But, it’s not just incoming USPS mail that is experiencing issues; it’s also outgoing.

“I had 82 checks go out on July 7th in individually postage-stamped envelopes. None of them arrived where they needed to be,” said Tyler Jozovich, co-owner of Infinite Property Management.

Jozovich is the property manager for Milltown Plaza, where Dr. Hunziker’s office is located.

“I’ve gotten complaints from that area about either not receiving statements or their payments aren’t coming in,” said Jozovich.

Jozovich says his company has been having post office issues since 2020.

“We did get a new postal carrier on this route right here, but we still have issues,” he said.

In fact, Jozovich says just a few weeks ago, he received a box of mail filled to the brim with letters dating back to August.

“It’s causing a lot of problems,” said Jozovich.

Especially when it comes to checks. From January 1st to November 1st of this year, Jozovich said he had to reissue $500,000 worth of checks.

For Dr. Hunziker, the main goal is to spread awareness of this issue.

“I hope this brings attention to help others,” she said.

MTN reached out to USPS for comment on the mail situation at Mill Town Loop. They did not respond by deadline.