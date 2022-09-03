Lost dirtbike rider rescued on No. Cottonwood Trail

BOZEMAN — A lost dirtbike rider was rescued Thursday on the North Cottonwood trail.

According to a release, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., Gallatin County Dispatch received a call from Park County for a lost person in the Fairy Lake area. GCSO Deputies learned that at approximately 10 a.m., two people were camping at the Fairly Lake Campground when one decided to take a ride on their dirtbike. After becoming lost on some trails, and many hours of trying to find their way back, the lost party was able to contact the remaining camper who eventually called for help.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office

Once notified, Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Valley Section was able to send a locator through their mapping system to get an exact location of the missing party. Based on this information, SAR teams deployed to the North Cottonwood Trailhead to hike to the area of the missing person. Two teams departed up the trail, one hasty team to reach the patient as quickly as possible, followed by a team with additional medical supplies and the one-wheeled litter. Just after dark the hasty team made contact with the party and assessed the patient, who had sustained minor injuries, was dehydrated and was suffering from exhaustion.

Rescuers provided medical aid and sustenance to the patient. After a short recovery time, the patient was able to hike under their own power 5 miles to the trailhead where they were reunited with their family.

Sheriff Dan Springer reminds backcountry users to use caution when in the backcountry. Make sure to tell people where you are going and when to expect you back. Enjoy the backcountry with other people when possible and carry a means of communication with you.

Photos courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

