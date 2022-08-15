Love's changes course, won't build Ramsay truck stop

Love's Travel Stops announced on Monday that the company is abandoning plans to build a new truck stop in Ramsay.

The company said in a press release that although a recent legal decision cleared the way for construction of the new truck stop, it would not move forward due to "business reasons."

"Love’s recognizes that some Ramsay citizens and leaders took exception to bringing a Travel Stop to the area," said External Communications Manager Caitlin Campbell. "A core tenet of our company’s values is that our locations maintain strong connections to all communities we serve through local job growth, career development, positive economic impacts and philanthropic support. We will continue these local commitments and support our valued customers and employees in communities across the United States."

Love's said it will continue to serve Montana as the company shifts focus to other projects that support its plans.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we get new information.