Madison County Business Owners Thankful After Flames Close In

MADISON COUNTY — From the hill along Highway 287 near the historic Bozeman Trail, charred ground stretches across Madison County, just one of the results of the McAllister fire that tore through the area on Saturday.

“The outcome is about as good as it possibly could have been,” said Larry Shore, owner of WesTrends Hats and Western Wear.

Larry and his wife, Terry, have operated their shop off Highway 287 for nearly 20 years. On Saturday, they got a warning call from a neighbor about a lightning-caused fire, later named the McAllister Fire.

The Shores picked up an elderly neighbor to check on the flames.

“The fire was crossing the road right when we got there, varying people have said anywhere from 5 to 10 to 20-foot flames and we knew we weren’t going to get back across,” Larry said.

After several road detours, the couple was met with an evacuation warning.

“We got stuff in the trucks and headed out, once we got that done we stopped at the dump here in Norris and turned around to look back, that's when it hit,” Larry said.

For Terry, the devastation was deeply personal. Her family’s land, which has been in their name since 1912, was surrounded by fire.

Larry said what followed was a testament to Montanans’ resilience.

“Whoever needs the help gets it, those that don’t are the ones that are out helping instead,” he said.

One moment in particular left him emotional.

“A local customer that happened to be in Connecticut, I got word that he said, ‘I’ll be there,’” Larry said. When asked how that made him feel, Larry, crying and pointing to himself, replied: “You can tell.”

WATCH: On the scene of the fires

Wildfires Ravage Madison County Grasslands, McAllister Fire Hits 3,500 Acres

As firefighters cut lines and cleared hayfields, the Shores watched from their driveway, where flames nearly reached their home.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 125 personnel from nine agencies are still working in the area, handling smoldering remains in the foothills behind the Shores’ property.

“We’ve had people from all over the state that were in an official capacity and God bless them, and the neighbors,” Larry said.

The DNRC recommends Residents in Madison County can sign up for reverse 911 notifications through Rave Alert System, and they will receive evacuation warnings and orders. To learn more about Rave, reach out to Madison County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 406-843-5301 or call Madison County DES at 406-843-4253.