Mai Wah Society hosts Moon Festival to close out summer season in Uptown Butte

BUTTE — The Mai Wah Society is hosting a Moon Festival at its museum in Uptown Butte on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Moon Festival is second only to Chinese New Year among Chinese celebrations. The 3,000-year-old tradition celebrates the full moon as a symbol of family reunion, with families gathering to feast, light paper lanterns, and eat traditional treats called moon cakes.

Guests can enjoy a short presentation and poetry readings at 3 p.m., along with samples of moon cakes and other treats.

Children can help prepare for the event in advance. The Butte Silver Bow Library is handing out take-and-make lantern craft bags, available for pickup during regular business hours. Kids are asked to bring their finished lanterns to the museum on the day of the festival, where they will be hung up and displayed for everyone to see.

The Mai Wah Museum is located on West Mercury Street in Butte.

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