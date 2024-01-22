Mai Wah Society set to ring in 'Year of the Dragon' at annual Chinese New Year Parade

BUTTE — It's been called the shortest, loudest—and sometimes coldest—parade in Montana.

This year, the Mai Wah Society's annual Chinese New Year Parade will celebrate the Year of the Dragon and is set for Saturday, Feb. 10.

The parade will start at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse at 3 p.m.

In Chinese culture, the dragon symbolizes power, nobility, honor, luck, and success. People born in the Year of the Dragon are believed to possess natural courage, tenacity, and intelligence.

The Butte-Silver Bow Library announced in a press release events leading up to the parade:

First Friday to Focus on the Montana’s Chinese

Mai Wah Board Member Mark Johnson had his book The Middle Kingdom under the Big Sky published in 2022. He will be speaking at the library on Feb. 2, 2024, at noon as part of the First Friday lecture series. Johnson will talk about Montana’s historic Chinese communities. For more about his book and upcoming speaking engagements, please see his website [bigskychinese.com].

Take-and-Make Dancing Dragon Craft Bags Available

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is also offering a craft opportunity for families. It will provide take-and-make-craft bags that families can take home and make a dancing dragon. For more information, please contact the library at (406) 723-3361.