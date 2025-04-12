BUTTE - With all the potholes and broken concrete, calling Howard Street a street is, well, giving it more credit than it deserves. But with all the businesses developing along the corridor, Butte-Silver Bow is opening up its checkbook to make improvements to the street and make it worthy for pedestrians and motorists alike.

“It’s just getting more and more traffic as things get busier in that area as people are looking for ways to access those businesses,” said Butte Community Development Director Karen Byrnes.

Major improvement project set for Butte's neglected Howard Street

Butte will use funds accrued from the Harrison Avenue South Urban Renewal District for the improvements to Howard Street, which will cost about $750,000.

“There will be curb, gutter, sidewalks and a really nice paved road for people to drive, walk and bike on,” said Byrnes.

Businesses in the area, like J&C Body Shop, say improving the road will be good for their customers.

“It’s definitely going to make things better for everything if it goes on that back road there, I mean, it’s a nightmare of a road. A lot of bumps and a lot of damage gets caused from back there too,” said Zach Woods of J&C Body Shop.

Improving Howard Street is the kind of project the renewal district was created for in 2019.

“It’s one of those infrastructure projects we identified in our plan when we created the district and now we get to kind of check that one off. A great improvement for the community,” said Byrnes.

Work will begin on the project by this summer.

