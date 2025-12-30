Man arrested after allegedly robbing, strangling man in casino bathroom

BELGRADE — Sunday night, a man was arrested after allegedly robbing and strangling a gambler with a cell phone charging cord at a casino in Belgrade.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office a 911 call came in at approximately 9:30p.m. from an individual who had been gambling at the Magic Diamond casino on Business Hub Drive, just off Amsterdam Road in Belgrade.

"The man had been gambling and met some people while he was gambling," said Captain Michael Van Meter. "While he was in the bathroom, one of the individuals he had met, followed him into the bathroom and wrapped a cord around his neck."

Captain Van Meter said the suspect then reached into the victim's front pocket, stole around $1,500 in cash from him and fled the scene.

According to court documents, the victim described the suspect as an approximately a 25-year-old male who was wearing blue jeans and had blonde hair.

"Through witness interviews and surveillance footage we were able to identify the suspect as Ayden Klompien," said Captain Van Meter.

Allegedly, a jacket that appeared to be the same as the one Klompien was wearing in the surveillance footage was found nearby with a syringe that had methamphetamine residue on it.

Police said Klompien was later located on West Shore Drive in Belgrade and admitted to the robbery and throwing his jacket with the syringe in it.

According the court documents, Klompien was arrested for robbery and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Although Captain Van Meter said there hasn't been a noticeable increase in crime at casinos, he advises gamblers to be cautious.

"Anytime you're handling significant quantities of cash in public, be very judicious about how you carry yourself, your belongings and your valuables," said Captain Van Meter.

