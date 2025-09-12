Man charged with attempted deliberate homicide in Uptown shootout

BUTTE - One of three men accused in an Uptown Butte shooting incident in July appeared in district court Thursday morning to face an attempted deliberate homicide charge.

Tony Sullivan is charged with attempted deliberate homicide and entered a not guilty plea. He's accused of firing a gun from a car at a residence in the 500 block of Mercury Street the evening of July 13th.

Pictured: Tony Sullivan in court (credit: MTN News)

MTN News

Another man, Tracy Gollette, is accused of firing a shot toward the vehicle Sullivan was in during this incident. The driver of the car, Sean McLaughlin, is facing the same charge by accountability. No one was injured in the shooting.

All three remain in jail.

