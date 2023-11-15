Watch Now
Man commits suicide during traffic stop with Butte Police

Posted at 12:08 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 14:08:43-05

BUTTE — A motorist committed suicide during a traffic stop with Butte police late Tuesday evening, according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

A 45-year-old Butte man shot himself after being pulled over by police in the 700 block of South Montana Street about 11:30 p.m. The sheriff said no shots were fired by the officers involved in the traffic stop and the victim was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Police have requested the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation to assist in investigating this incident.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.

