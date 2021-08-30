Man dead after fleeing from law enforcement in Livingston

LIVINGSTON — A man is dead in Livingston after fleeing from law enforcement while a search warrant was being served on Monday morning.

According to a release from Park County Sheriff's Office, on August 30, 2021, at approximately 7 A.M., the Park County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri River Drug Task Force, and Livingston Police Department were attempting to serve a search warrant in the area of South M Street in Livingston.

When deputies identified themselves and presented the warrant, the suspect fled the residence. Officers pursued the suspect on foot, the suspect took his own life prior to the officers taking him into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.