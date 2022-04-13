Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man detained after shooting reported in Butte

cop lights new
MTN NEWS
cop lights new
Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 12:36:31-04

BUTTE - A man was detained when Butte police responded to a reported shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, at 2:35 pm on April 12th, Butte Police responded to the scene that had just occurred in the 200 Block of South Dakota Street.

It had been reported to Butte 911 that a male had fired several shots.

Lester said officers arrived in less than 2 minutes. The male suspect, age 53, was detained at the scene and a handgun was recovered. No one was injured.

Witnesses reported that there had been an argument in a residence at 213 South Dakota Street. The suspect had allegedly fired shots both inside and outside the residence during the disturbance.

There is no ongoing danger to the public as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. It is anticipated that charges will be filed this afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119