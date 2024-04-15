Man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Bridger Canyon Road (MT-86) Sunday evening, April 14, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday when he failed to navigate a left-hand curve at mile marker 8, just south of Beasley Creek Road.

The motorcycle went off the road to the right and crashed into a ditch, rolling over several times. The man was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed are all suspected as factors in the crash, according to MHP.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.