Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies in Butte house fire

butte fire department.jpg
Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department / Facebook
butte fire department.jpg
Posted at 4:40 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 18:40:42-04

BUTTE — A man died in a house fire in Butte Wednesday evening.

The Butte Coroner confirmed 62-year-old Mike Reynolds died in the fire that occurred in a residence in the 3200 block of Montana Street.

The fire department responded to smoke coming from the home just after 6 p.m. They quickly put out a fire inside the residence and pulled the victim from the home. He was pronounced dead after being transported to St. James Hospital.

The body was taken to the Montana Crime Lab for further investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader