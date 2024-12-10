Man dies in rollover crash between Butte and Rocker

(Article updated with additional details from the Montana Highway Patrol.)

BUTTE — A motorist was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash just west of Butte near Old US Hwy 1 and Centennial Ave, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP confirmed troopers were dispatched and found an unidentified male dead at the scene of the rollover crash shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to MHP's fatality crash report, the 38-year-old Butte man was driving a Ford Taurus westbound on Old US Hwy 1 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and went off the right side of the roadway. The report said the vehicle went over a culvert, hit a rock, and began to roll.



The car was found on its roof off the dirt road that runs between Butte and the town of Rocker, just past South Excelsior Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The report said road conditions were wet and snow covered, and alcohol, drugs, and speed are all suspected as factors in the crash.

The man who died in the crash has not been identified at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.