Man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Jefferson County

BUTTE — A man died in a rollover crash north of Whitehall early Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, 2024, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP's fatality crash report says the 28-year-old Whitehall man was driving an Oldsmobile Bravada southbound on Whitetail Road (MT Highway 399) around 3:34 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve at mile marker 5.

According to the report, the man ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected twice, causing the vehicle to roll. The man was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected onto the road. The vehicle rolled off the right side of the road and came to rest in the ditch.

MHP's report says alcohol, drugs, and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

The man was not identified in the report, and no further details were released.

