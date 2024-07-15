Man found dead in Butte after injuring self on broken window, police say

BUTTE — A man was found dead after sustaining an injury at his residence early Monday, according to Butte Police.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release that the man was found around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to the release, the man sustained a serious injury to his arm after breaking a window at his residence. He reportedly left the residence on foot, bleeding heavily.

Sheriff Lester said a preliminary investigation indicates the man died from loss of blood, and alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

The release said the man's body is being transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy. His identity is being withheld, pending notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available. Sheriff Lester said there is no threat to the public due to this incident.