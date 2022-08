BUTTE — Butte Police say a man was hospitalized after shooting himself in the Walmart parking lot on Sunday morning.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release the man entered the store for help and was transported to St. James Hospital with serious injuries.

Sheriff Lester said no one else was injured, no other shots were fired, and the weapon has been recovered. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.