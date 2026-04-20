Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

BUTTE — The man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, April 16, 2026, has been identified as Gary Leroy Johnson, 82 of Butte.

Johnson's next of kin has been identified.

Butte police shot and killed Johnson, who they said was armed with a shotgun at a residence on Hope Road after responding to a domestic disturbance call late Thursday.

Police were called to the residence about 10:45 in the evening when a woman called 911 to report that her ex-husband had fired gunshots at her. Police arrived to find Johnson in an attached garage armed with a shotgun.

Police allege Johnson ignored orders to drop the gun and raised it toward them. Officers fired at Johnson, and he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation will conduct an independent investigation of the shooting.

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