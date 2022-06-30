Watch Now
Man mauled by grizzly bear in Wyoming undergoing treatment in Billings

Posted at 8:19 PM, Jun 29, 2022
A man injured by a grizzly bear while hiking in Wyoming is being treated for his injuries in a Billings hospital.

The Park County, Wyoming, Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the 68-year-old man from Buffalo, New York, was on a multi-day backpacking trip when he was attacked west of Meeteetse in the Franc's Peak area.

Rescuers were able to find the man only because a personal locator beacon sent out a distress signal, according to the sheriff's office.

An air rescue crew initially thought the signal was a downed aircraft. Park County Search and Rescue helicopters were then sent to the remote, high-altitude location after searchers realized it was a beacon, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was "severely mauled" and flown to a hospital in Billings, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities have not released the man's name or the severity of his injuries.

