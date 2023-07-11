Man sought after walking away from Bozeman Re-entry Program

BOZEMAN — A man is being sought after failing to report to the Gallatin County Re-entry Program on Monday evening.

According to a release, Roddy Willis White, 27, is a white man, 6 feet tall, and weighs 155 lbs. He has a shaved head and tattoos on the right side of his face, neck, both right and left arms and right hand. He is serving a burglary sentence from Flathead County.

Staff noticed that White had not returned from work on Monday at 10:30 pm. He was last seen at Burger King in Bozeman.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of White, notify your local law enforcement.