Marcus Daily statue to be removed from Montana Tech campus during construction

MARCUS DAILY STATUE.jpg
John Emeigh
Posted at 9:07 AM, May 31, 2024
BUTTE — The statue of Marcus Daily will take some time off this summer from watching over Butte from the campus of Montana Tech.

Montana Tech will temporarily remove the statue of the copper king from his perch on Park Street where he's been looking over Butte for the past 80 years.

The statue will be moved Monday to make way for an ongoing construction project to install a new heating system on the campus.

Daily will be put in storage and returned to his post in August once construction is completed.

