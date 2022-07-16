Massive pileup snarling I90 traffic near Hardin

At least 20 vehicles crashed in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 three miles west of Hardin Friday evening in what authorities are calling a "mass casualty incident."

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson told MTN News that the incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. and first responders were still arriving to the scene 90 minutes later.

The crash is centered around mile marker 493 near Hardin.

Motorists should expect delays in the area. Authorities are expected to be at the scene for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.