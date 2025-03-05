BUTTE — The historic Mother Lode Theater is 100 years old and recently hired a young executive director to bring in some fresh ideas to fill these historic seats.

“Trying to being in a kind of newer, younger audience and just expanding on the programming, that’s the main thing, a little diversification,” said Matt Boyle.

Matt Boyle takes over as director of Butte's Mother Lode Theatre

At just 35 years old, Boyle has plenty of experience in promotion, which includes music festivals, street dances, and organizing parades.

“I’ve got good connections with a lot of well-established artists as well as upcoming artists,” he said.

Boyle is taking over for Tom Webster who is stepping down in April.

“Just really excited to have also someone from that younger generation working with us. Someone who can look to the future and also looking to bring that same generation of theater-goers,” said Butte Center for the Performing Arts President Jocelyn Dodge.

Boyle says he is eager to work with the theater board and its employees to keep the historic theater going for another 100 years.

“Trying to keep us on the map. I feel like we’re on the map already, maybe not everyone’s. Just letting people know there’s more to Montana than Bozeman or Missoula. We’ve got a lot of great events going on here,” said Boyle.